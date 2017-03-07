Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with cannabis

Close up marijuana buds in glass jar, file photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - As more states legalize marijuana for humans, more pet owners are giving medical-cannabis products to their furry companions to treat a range of ailments, including arthritis, anxiety, seizures and cancer.



But veterinarians say there isn't enough scientific data to show that cannabis is safe and effective for treating animals.



Medical marijuana is legal in 28 states but remains illegal under federal law, so there has been relatively little research into its potential health benefits for humans or animals.



Veterinarians in California and other states are legally barred from prescribing or recommending cannabis. They risk losing their veterinary licenses if they do.



Despite the lack of scientific data or veterinary guidance, many pet owners are convinced that cannabis has improved their animals' health and well-being, based on their own observations.

