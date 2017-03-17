WTSP
Puppy shot dead at New Zealand airport so flights could continue

Ashley May, USA TODAY , WTSP 12:45 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

Police killed a loose 10-month-old dog Friday at a New Zealand airport because they were unable to catch him, according to reports.

Grizz, a mutt who was training to be a security sniffer, escaped a dog unit wagon at Auckland Airport Friday morning, Aviation Security Service spokesman Mike Richards told the BBC.

Handlers weren’t able to capture Grizz for three hours, delaying sixteen flights, a spokeswoman for Auckland Airport, Lisa Mulitalo, told Reuters.

The airport then instructed police to shoot the dog.

"This is not an outcome anyone wanted, and police were only asked to be involved as a last resort,” inspector Tracy Phillips told The New Zealand Herald.

Many are questioning why a tranquilizer gun wasn’t used. Auckland Zoo is about a 30-minute drive from the airport.

