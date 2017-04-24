'Python Pickup Program' opens hunt for pythons to everyone

Python portrait (Photo: girishacf)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for new and innovative ways to rid Florida of one of the more pervasive animals in Florida - the Burmese pythons.

The FWC has dubbed the new incentive program the 'Python Pickup Program.' Whereas their original program only asked for experienced hunters, the newer program incentivizes everyday citizens to get involved in the fight against the evasive wild Burmese pythons.

Participants just need to provide a photo of the removal of the python as well as the location it was removed. A free Python Pickup T-shirt will be provided to participants for their first python removal. Every entry will be submitted into a monthly drawing for further incentives, such as snake hooks, custom Yeti tumblers, GoPro cameras, and other merchandise.

A more recent Executive Order allows citizens to remove pythons from 22 public lands without a hunting license.

For more information on the program or how to properly hunt pythons, visit MyFWC.com/Python.

