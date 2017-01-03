Python takes alligator under in viral video

Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Capozzi saw a lot more than he expected on a recent bike ride through Big Cypress National Preserve.

If he was looking for nature in its purest form, he wasn't disappointed.

His video of a Burmese python wrestling an alligator in the water has quickly gone viral.

"I remember seeing a hind leg with a claw and his tail rising up out of the water," Capozzi said. "All of a sudden, the gator would put a fight up again and it would surface to the water, and (it was) just twirling and twisting and the tail (was) flapping."

Capozzi said the fight lasted about 15 minutes, most of which he captured on video.

Most would say the python won, which is typical of the problems brought upon the Everglades ecosystem by the Burmese python, which was probably first released into the Florida wild by people. The ferocious Burmese often makes quick work of even large prey, and scientists are hoping the state will do more to bring its numbers under control.

(© 2017 WTSP)