Raccoon gives birth to babies inside of car

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. – A raccoon had babies in a car receiving service on Wednesday morning.

A worker with the Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center relocated the mother and the babies into the woods, where she can continue to raise them.

A post on the nonprofit organization’s Facebook page said the mother climbed through the plastic cover over the window before having one baby in the backseat and another in the trunk.

