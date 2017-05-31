Record bass caught on McDonald's chicken nugget

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend caught the bass on Lake Bardwell. The fish was released. Highview Marina

DALLAS -- A fisherman in Texas was able to reel in a large fish using an unusual form of bait -- a McDonald's chicken McNugget.

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend caught the bass on Lake Bardwell.

A slow start to the fishing trip prompted McNellis' girlfriend to suggest using the chicken nugget as bait. And it worked in the couple's favor.

"That big 'ole fish smacked a hold of it," McNellis said. "We thought it was a catfish it was so big. But, it was the biggest bass I've ever seen."

The couple took the fish to the Highview Marina in Ennis. It weighed just under 11 pounds and measured 24 and a half inches long. McNellis says it's an unofficial record at Lake Bardwell.

They ultimately decided to throw the fish back in the lake. "I can almost guarantee you that fish will never eat another McNugget," he said.

McNellis says he has not contacted McDonald's about the big catch. But, when it comes to his next fishing trip, he may "try some of Wendy's seasoned fries."

