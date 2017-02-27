Report: Tourists kill swimming pigs with alcohol

(Photo: Brown, Scott)

An iconic sight in the clear waters of the Bahamas has become distressingly less common.

Several of the famous swimming pigs have reportedly died after tourists allegedly fed them alcohol.

According to The Independent, seven pigs were found dead off the coast of the Exuma Cays after being given rum and beer.

"The pigs were given the wrong food," Wayde Nixon, the pigs' owner, told the Nassau Guardian.

The animals have been part of the Bahamian tourist experience for years.

There's no consensus, however, among local animal experts that alcohol is definitively the cause of the pigs' deaths.

The government, however, has reportedly banned visitors from feeding the remaining pigs, estimated to be anywhere from seven to 15.

