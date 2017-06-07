TAMPA, Fla. - Repticon is headed to the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is making its way back to its longtime home after alternate venues hosted the event for the past three years.

The two-day, family-oriented event will give people a chance to learn about pets not typically seen in a pet store. The event will have snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs, invertebrates, spiders and other small exotic animals.

Bob Potts with the Herp Hobby Shop Reptile Breeding Center is just one of nearly 100 vendors that will be on hand to answer questions about owning one of these unique pets.

Potts said while pets like lizards and snakes are typically happy in their cages, they do require some care. The pets need special heat lamps, bedding and sometimes live food.

Repticon is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. Go to Repticon's website for more information.

