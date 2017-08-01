Rescued Fla. pit bull has died, group says

Doctors tried to save Miracle's life, but were unsuccessful. (Photo: Pitbull Talz Rescue)

Miracle, a suspected bait dog who was found in Apopka last week, has died, according to the rescue organization that tried to save her life.

Pitbull Tailz Rescue said the dog was suffering, so they decided to euthanize it.

Vets say Miracle, who was found dumped at the end of a dead-end street according to our partners at WKMG, was suffering from wounds consistent with dog fighting.

The rescue had been raising money for Miracle's treatment, but now it says it will be offering refunds once a final tally is determined.

