ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A rescued puppy might soon be a firefighter's new best friend.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Engine 3A was dispatched early Sunday, Jan. 28, on a call about a puppy caught in a storm drain. A Facebook post detailing the incident shows it was a successful rescue, with the small animal snuggly wrapped in a blanket and a trip to the vet.
However, he isn't microchipped nor had any other identifiable tags. If no one claims him, Firefighter Johnson plans to be his owner.
Photos: Rescued puppy might soon be St. Petersburg firefighter's new best friend
