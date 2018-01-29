If no one claims a puppy rescued from a St. Petersburg storm drain, Firefighter Johnson plans to be his owner. (Photo: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A rescued puppy might soon be a firefighter's new best friend.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Engine 3A was dispatched early Sunday, Jan. 28, on a call about a puppy caught in a storm drain. A Facebook post detailing the incident shows it was a successful rescue, with the small animal snuggly wrapped in a blanket and a trip to the vet.

However, he isn't microchipped nor had any other identifiable tags. If no one claims him, Firefighter Johnson plans to be his owner.

Photos: Rescued puppy might soon be St. Petersburg firefighter's new best friend

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV