'Run!' Family 'attacked' by monkeys at Fla. park

A monkey chases off a family at Silver Springs State Park. (Photo: Courtesy The Brothers Bros)

It's not "Planet of the Apes," but it's a start.

Thatcher Ramsey and his family were at Silver Springs State Park in Ocala recently and were surprised when they came across some monkeys.

"Guys, this is Florida," we hear Thatcher say on the video. "There are, like, no monkeys in Florida."

An older male voice helpfully suggests the primates may have come from a theme park. Actually, the monkeys have been in the park since 1938, after a tour boat operator let them loose to enhance his jungle cruise trip

As the video goes on, we see the monkeys chase the family away, screeching at them. Thatcher laughs as he flees and seems amused by the incident.

No one was hurt.

© 2017 WTSP-TV