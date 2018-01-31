Savannah the great white shark caught swimming along Florida's Gulf coast

Savanna, an 8-foot-long great white shark, was pinged Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, off Florida's Gulf Coast. (Photo: Ocearch / R. Snow)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florida's Gulf Coast has a visitor this morning: Savannah, a big great white shark.

The 8-foot, 460-pound female shark pinged just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, roughly 30 miles off Florida's coast, according to Ocearch’s Global Shark Tracker.

Savannah's last ping was noted around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 just west of the Dry Tortugas National Park, located west of Key West in the Gulf of Mexico.

Researchers tagged her and three other sharks with satellite trackers back in March off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina, with the goal of studying their behavior and environment. The tag is located on the sharks' dorsal fin -- right on its back.

Savannah, inspired by the Georgia city, has traveled more than 4,115 miles since being tagged. She's been up and down the East Coast to Nova Scotia, Canada, southward to Florida. In mid-January, Savannah was swimming just a mile of Miami's coast.

