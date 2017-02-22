Scientists estimate growing Florida panther population

Florida Panther (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Scientists announced Wednesday that they are increasing the official estimate of the size of the endangered Florida panther population.

In the second revision to the estimate in three years, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now say between 120 and 230 of the wildcats are roaming, mostly in Southwest Florida. That's up from between 100 to 180 estimated in 2014.

The number includes only adult and juvenile panthers; they don't include kittens that are still dependent on their mothers.

As conflicts have increased between panthers and humans, including a record 34 roadkill panthers last year and increasing reports of panthers killing cattle, the number of panthers has become an increasingly contentious issue.

Naples Daily News