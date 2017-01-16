Young seal hitches ride with the US Coast Guard

(Photo: US Coast Guard Los Angeles)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. -- The US Coast Guard of Los Angeles were conducting routine operations at a harbor over the weekend when they were joined by a surprise guest.

According to the USCG Facebook post, a young seal was spotted by the boat crew after it was hooked by some fishing gear. The crew was able to rescue the seal and get it onboard.

The Pacific Mammal Center was called to assist in the rescue, and the seal was sent to the marine mammal rescue to be rehabilitated. It will later be released.

(© 2017 WTSP)