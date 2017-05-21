WTSP
Close

Seal lion goes viral after grabbing girl from dock

CBS , WTSP 1:53 PM. EDT May 21, 2017

RICHMOND, B.C. (CBSLA.com) — A clip has gone viral after capturing a little girl being dragged by a sea lion from a dock and into the water in Canada, according to the Associated Press.

The incident, according to the wire service, unfolded Saturday in Richmond.

AP says that, in the clip, the little girl is seen sitting on the dock.

Moments later, she’s unexpectedly pulled into the water by the sea lion.

The crowd yelled, and a man jumped into the water to rescue the child.

She appeared unharmed.

The video, according to AP, was taken by Michael Fujiwara.

It has been posted to YouTube where it has been viewed more than 800,000 times in less than 24 hours.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting alligator on highway

WTSP

Alligator killed when car hits it on I-75

WTSP

Burglars blind gator during vandalism spree

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories