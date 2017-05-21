Seal lion goes viral after grabbing girl from dock

A clip has gone viral after capturing a little girl being dragged by a sea lion from a dock and into the water in Canada, according to the Associated Press. YouTube image

RICHMOND, B.C. (CBSLA.com) — A clip has gone viral after capturing a little girl being dragged by a sea lion from a dock and into the water in Canada, according to the Associated Press.

The incident, according to the wire service, unfolded Saturday in Richmond.

AP says that, in the clip, the little girl is seen sitting on the dock.

Moments later, she’s unexpectedly pulled into the water by the sea lion.

The crowd yelled, and a man jumped into the water to rescue the child.

She appeared unharmed.

The video, according to AP, was taken by Michael Fujiwara.

It has been posted to YouTube where it has been viewed more than 800,000 times in less than 24 hours.

