SeaWorld Orlando welcomes adorable new baby walrus

SeaWorld Orlando welcomed a new whiskered baby walrus. (Photo: SeaWorld Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- We mustache you, what would make an even better trip to SeaWorld?

An adorable baby walrus might do the trick.

SeaWorld Orlando welcomed a new whiskered walrus baby to its family on June 3.

Kaboodle has been one proud walrus momma since.

The calves are born with whiskers that help the walruses detect shellfish, which is a large part of their diet.

The 14-year-old walrus gave birth to her calf just after midnight, according to SeaWorld Orlando. The pair has snuggled close to one another since.

The SeaWorld staff were more than excited to welcome the new calf and continue to provide veterinary care to both to ensure the pair remain bonded.

Warming temperatures and thinning ice have had a negative impact on walrus populations over the years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services have given permission to SeaWorld Orlando to take care of orphaned walruses and the SeaWorld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund has given them vital funding for research on habitats for walruses and what will help them thrive in nature.

The walrus duo has not made their public debut just yet, however.

SeaWorld plans to give them some time to get to know each other first and ensure the two continue to thrive together before they can say their first 'hello's' to the public.

You can get continued updates on Kaboodle and her calf through SeaWorld's Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat (seaworldfl).

© 2017 WTSP-TV