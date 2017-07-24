SeaWorld San Antonio announced the passing of killer whale calf, Kyara

Kyara and her mother Takara at SeaWorld San Antonio. (Photo: SeaWorld San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Kyara, a 3-month-old killer whale calf at SeaWorld San Antonio, died Monday after being treated for an infection this weekend.

The care staff and a team of veterinarians at the park's Animal Hospital spent three days providing critical care for Kyara, but they were unable to save her.

According to SeaWorld, Kyara "was surrounded by the dedicated teams that cared for her over the last three months and fought tirelessly for her over the last several days."

The SeaWorld Antonio team is now turning their focus on the rest of the orca pod, especially her mother Takara, to give them the care they need.

It could take the veterinary team several weeks to finalize the results of their post mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

