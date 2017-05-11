Sharks spotted off Long Beach Cost

LONG BEACH — A new shark advisory was in effect Thursday in Long Beach, where several sharks have been spotted in the shallow waters off the coast.

The shark advisory was put in place Wednesday and will be put in effect until further notice, Long Beach Fire Department officials said. Sky 2 spotted several sharks swimming off Long Beach’s coast Thursday morning.

The sharks are believed to be juvenile great whites, between 5 and 6 feet long.

The sharks have shown no aggressive behavior, but the advisory was issued to those on the beach because of the confirmed sighting.

On Saturday, as many as 20 juvenile great white sharks were spotted in the same area, prompting a similar advisory.

Shark advisory is in effect until further notice ⚠️ Please contact Lifeguard HQ: 562-570-1360 for additional info. or stay tuned for updates pic.twitter.com/hOtN6PHyhl — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) May 11, 2017

