Sick St. Pete pelicans released from rehab

A mysterious illness has been killing the city of St. Pete's iconic symbol, the pelican. But seven of the sick birds are now back in the wild after a two-week stint in rehab.

“Are you ready my cutie patootie?” Ria Warner, the Director of Education and Outreach for Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife asked a pelican as she opened the door to its crate.

The rehabbers, along with a group from Urban Wildlife Center Inc., released the birds at North Shore Park Thursday. The pelicans were a little wobbly and frisky after battling a mysterious illness that's killed several of their buddies.

“I'm gonna miss you! Bye, baby, " one rehabber said. "We're going to watch them save their species right on the beach. Okay, no fighting, just go, go, go!”

Two birds paired up for a romance in rehab. “I was hoping we didn't have an egg until we got here, because we have no idea what to do,” joked Owl’s Nest Sanctuary Director Kris Porter.

The pelicans took their time spreading their wings and heading back into the wild.

“Yay, we have flight! They've been suffering terribly.," said Porter. "They know they can't move, just a lot of body-scooting and crawling. When they finally reached a plateau, they start doing it, it's a great feeling.

"All they care about now is a bath, because they haven't had that opportunity at my house."

The city first saw the sick birds right after the cold snap and fish kill in Riviera Bay Lake earlier in January.

Then they started turning up in nearby Coffee Pot Bayou.

Several rescue groups took in nearly 70 pelicans, trying to save the ones they could, including a distressed pelican that 10News found in Riviera Bay.

“We did oral fluids with them first to make sure they were hydrated, then we started the treatment for toxicity and red tide, and vitamin injections to help boost their immune system,” said Warner.

The city did find traces of red tide nearby, but also suspects the pelicans may have gotten sick from a toxin or from eating dying fish.

“We love our birds, and we love our environment. We want to get to the bottom of this,” said John Palenchar, the city's interim Director of Water Resources.

These rescuers believe it's not a danger to release the pelicans at the same spot where they got sick. Many were taken from around Bird Island, where they could have a mate or nest waiting.

“Whatever happened is gone for the time being, or we would've been picking up animals every day, and we haven't been for five days,” said Porter.

Results from necropsies on the birds are expected in the next week or so, and will hopefully reveal more about what caused the mysterious illness.

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary took in almost three dozen birds. They're expected to release some next week, including the sick pelican 10News helped rescue while covering this story.

(© 2017 WTSP)