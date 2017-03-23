Snake disrupts commuter flight in Alaska

KTVA viewer Anna McConnaughy said one of the pilots informed passengers that a snake was loose about 15 minutes after takeoff. Anna McConnaughy photo

For those with a fear of snakes, Alaska is something of an oasis. The common garter snake can be found in some parts of the state, but otherwise we’re snake-free.

So it’s easy to understand why a loose snake discovered on Ravn Alaska flight 7133 Sunday would have caused a commotion.

Photos provided by KTVA viewer Anna McConnaughy show a rather large snake curled up under a carry-on bag.

She said one of the pilots informed passengers that a snake was loose about 15 minutes after takeoff.

“Almost right away after that announcement a boy who was sitting with his mother in the last row found the snake hidden behind his seat. The flight attendant and the pilot took control over the situation right away,” said McConnaughy.

Photos show the Ravn flight attendant holding the snake and placing it into a plastic bag sometime during the 90-minute commuter flight.

From the photos, the snake looks to be at least four to five feet long.

Ravn Alaska spokesperson William Walsh confirmed the event and said the passenger had violated policy in bringing the snake onto the plane.

“For the purpose of preserving cabin safety for the greater traveling public, Ravn Alaska prohibits all rodents, ferrets, reptiles, snakes, insects or any type of venomous or poisonous creature from being used as an emotional support animal, wrote Walsh.

Walsh did not confirm what kind of snake was on board the plane or if the passenger would face any charges related to the incident.

Despite the disturbance, the flight landed as scheduled in Anchorage.

KTVA