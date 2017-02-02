Social media helps owner finds dogs 85 miles away

"It’s like using your family members it really is it’s like losing your children."

Last December, Bernadette Castellano’s heart dropped when her two girls Alaska and Artica disappeared from her yard.

"Immediately I got on Facebook," said Castellano.

She started posting pictures of the missing dogs on multiple sites desperate for help.

"A lot of people were watching and there were a lot of eyes out there," said Castellano.

In a last-ditch effort, she posted the lost pooches' pictures on Craigslist.

"I went to Sarasota and the other place was Orlando," said Castellano.

Fortunately, dog lover 16-year-old Mason Jones in Orlando had just been on the Orange County Animal Services website and recently watched a movie about Craigslist for a class at school.

"I had never been on the site so I decided to check it out and clicked on the lost dogs and that's where I saw the two dogs. When I went back on Craigslist I noticed that the two dogs were also at the shelter," said Jones.

Jones texted Castellano.

"She told me that I should act fast because they were up for adoption," Castellano said.

Alaska and Artica had not been microchipped and were put on a five-day hold before they could be adopted.

"If it wasn’t for her, she’s my little guardian angel," said Castellano.

"I knew I had to help Bernadette because I have dogs, too, and I would be devastated if anything I happened to them and I would hope someone would help me, too," Jones said.

"They were chipped just yesterday done, done," Castellano said.

In about a day and a half, Castellano was reunited with her lost dogs from nearly 90 miles away thanks to social media.

"Facebook and Craigslist and sites that are out there they can be used for their benefit," said Castellano.

She feels someone must have taken them, but is thankful Jones went the extra mile to help.

"I’m ecstatic and excited because these are my babies," Castellano said.

