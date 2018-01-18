Someone lose a 12-foot python in Siesta Key?

SIESTA KEY, Fla. -- Someone missing a 12-foot python? One was found off a Siesta Key dock this week!

According to wildlife rescuer Justin Matthews, the big snake is aggressive and appeared to be someone’s pet.

The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into it.

