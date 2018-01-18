WTSP
Someone lose a 12-foot python in Siesta Key?

10News Staff , WTSP 7:28 PM. EST January 18, 2018

SIESTA KEY, Fla. -- Someone missing a 12-foot python?  One was found off a Siesta Key dock this week!

According to wildlife rescuer Justin Matthews, the big snake is aggressive and appeared to be someone’s pet.

The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into it.

