Someone lose a 12-foot python in Siesta Key?

SIESTA KEY, Fla. -- Someone missing a 12-foot python? One was found off a Siesta Key dock this week!
According to wildlife rescuer Justin Matthews, the big snake is aggressive and appeared to be someone’s pet.
The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into it.
