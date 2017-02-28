State Senate bill on pet euthanization drawing opposition

The numbers are staggering: eight million animals in shelters across the U.S. And almost three million of those are put down, euthanized, without ever finding a home.



A Florida lawmaker wants to reduce that number with a bill that puts new rules on euthanizing animals.

A lot of you on our Facebook page say you love this idea. But what rescue groups themselves have to say might surprise you.

When you look at the faces of the dogs and cats up for adoption at the Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, it's easy to say these animals deserve a long life with a loving family. Rick Chaboudy is the executive director at this no kill shelter. He took some time to read over a new bill proposed by a Boca Raton state senator that would give more animals a chance.

"On the surface, anytime you see something proposed that would keep shelters from rushing to judgment on an animal, it looks good."

Senate Bill 1162 would require shelters to follow several guidelines before euthanizing:

*Wait at least five business days

*Have no empty cages and no extra room for temporary cages

*Have tried to place the animal with fosters or other rescues

*The director would only sign off on euthanization if there are no other alternatives available

"It's a lot of words. I'm not quite sure how you regulate some of this," Chaboudy said. He notes these restrictions aren't really necessary in the Tampa Bay area because animal services and shelters already take those steps for the most part.

"They don't want to euthanize and they go out of their way. A lot of communication goes on trying to save these animals."

He says what shelters really need is for people to stop shopping and start adopting.

"I think that's the important thing and that's where you're going to hit home and make the real difference."

We also reached out to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and they sent us this statement:

"While SB1162 sounds good in theory, it is not supported by municipal and nonprofit sheltering organizations such as FACA (Florida Animal Control Association) and FAAWO (Florida Association for Animal Welfare Organizations).

"Everyone in the animal welfare field supports euthanizing fewer animals. However, the regulations imposed by SB1162 could actually prolong the suffering of critically ill or injured animals, and that is not acceptable. "

And even PETA is against the bill. They sent us this statement:

"If passed, this bill would surely destroy animal sheltering in the state of Florida. Many shelters would no doubt hoard animals, like the hundreds of examples that we list at PETA.org. Self-professed "rescues"—in which animals often suffer in crowded, filthy, and cruel conditions—account for one-quarter of the approximately 6,000 hoarding cases reported annually in the U.S.

"Similar legislation in Delaware left lost and abandoned animals with nowhere to go, as overwhelmed and underfunded shelters were forced to close. This legislation would definitely hurt animals. It's up to each and every one of us to help solve this crisis by always adopting, never buying from pet stores or breeders, and having our animals spayed or neutered."

