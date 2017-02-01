Stuck puppy freed from wheel hub

Firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department freed Blaze from a wheel. (Photo: Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department)

BUTTE, Mont. -- Blaze the 8-month old coonhound is not wearing a cone of shame, he got stuck in a wheel.

The curious puppy got himself into a tight spot and nuzzled his way through the wheel hub. And like many other curious animals him, he couldn't get out.

Firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department responded Monday to an emergency call from a local veterinarian asking for extrication equipment to free poor Blaze.

Blaze had a tight squeeze to overcome. (Photo: Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department)

According to the department's Facebook page, Blaze's owner left the puppy alone in the yard for a few hours and came home to his dog struggling to escape.

Firefighters used coconut oil and some careful tugging to get Blaze out of his situation. Fire Marshal Brian Doherty was responsible for tucking Blaze's long ears through the hole while firefighter Zach Osbonre used some "brute strength" to yank him out.

Facebook user Joel Patton posted another picture of Blaze as he is halfway through the hole.

Blaze was not injured during the extrication, but the fire department said he had some minor swelling around his neck.

"Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won't have to respond to anymore menacing incidents involving this playful puppy," the fire department said.

(© 2017 WTSP)