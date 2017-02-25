Tampa is home to four giraffes at Lowry Park Zoo (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- For days, millions have been watching a live stream of April the giraffe at an animal park in New York.

They've been patiently awaiting the very moment she welcomes a calf into the world.

With all the hype over April, we wanted to introduce you to some of the giraffes that live right here in Tampa Bay.

Lowry Park Zoo is home to four giraffes, all male, and a couple of them were not shy to play with visitors.

10News spoke to an animal expert at the zoo about why the live stream might be so popular.

“It lasts for about 15 months, so it is a long pregnancy. We’ve gotten some questions just with how tall they are, how the babies are born and how they come out. They have a long way to travel down, but what’s so cool about them is when they do come out, when they are born they go all the way down. They lay down for a little bit but the cool thing is they stand right back up,” said Lindsey Loncaric with Lowry Park Zoo.



