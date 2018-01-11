Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo introduces endangered baby orangutan

DeeDee the orangutan at the Lowry Park Zoo. (Photo: Provided)

TAMPA, Fla. – Although not born on Jan. 1, Lowry Park Zoo’s first baby of the new year is nothing short of special: the newborn Bornean orangutan is critically endangered.

Born Jan. 6 and weighing an estimated 3 pounds, the baby orangutan will make its debut at the Tampa zoo Thursday morning at the Bornean orangutan habitat. According to Lowry Park Zoo, there are fewer than 100 Bornean orangutans in 24 AZA-accredited institutions in North America.

The baby’s mother, Dee Dee, has given birth four times successfully and his father, Goyang, has had two babies. In October, a human pregnancy test confirmed that Dee Dee was pregnant.

The Bornean orangutan is considered critically endangered, with an estimated population decline of more than 50 percent during the last 60 years, the zoo said.

Primate experts will be on hand at the welcoming to answer any questions about how the zoo cares for the mom and baby, as well as threats facing the species in the wild.

