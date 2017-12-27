The eaglets are hatching! Here's what happens next

Thousands across the country were glued to their desktop and smartphone screens as Harriet and M15 welcomed the first of their two babies into the world Tuesday night. (Photo: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam)

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thousands across the country were glued to their desktop and smartphone screens as Harriet and M15 welcomed the first of their two babies into the world Tuesday night.

At 8:54 p.m., E-10 made its introduction to the world.

We're still waiting for the eaglet's sibling to come out its shell.

Once it does, here's what happens next:

The eaglets are nestlings for the next three months. They're wet, tired and nearly blind. They can't regulate their own body temperature, so they depend on their parents for warmth.

Speaking of the parents, they'll take turns bringing food to the nest for the first few weeks.

Eagles do not regurgitate their food like other birds, but rather feed their young raw meat from the very beginning. Babies are fed up to eight times a day for up to six weeks, which is when they can tear their own food.

The eaglets' feathers will change within three to four weeks. Black contour feathers will form on their back, shoulder, breast and wings. Flight feathers will develop as well.

Don't be alarmed if the older eaglet tries to dominate, or even kill, its younger sibling. This is normal.

By nine weeks, the eaglets are fully grown but will remain in the nest until they're strong enough to fly on their own.

For the avid eagle followers, you'll remember the birth of E9 from Eagle Watch 2016.

