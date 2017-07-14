WTSP
Treatment of former circus elephants questioned

The operators of the now-closed circus say they sold a couple of elephants, but the conservation center will remain open.

July 14, 2017

Feld Entertainment, who ended its Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus this year, had said it was no longer going to use its elephants for entertainment, but a permit application shows it loaned at least two of its animals to a zoo, according to an application.

WWSB reports the business revealed the loans to the San Antonio Zoo when it filed to renew a permit for captive breeding and interstate sale of Asian elephants.

Feld also reported two calves died from a herpes virus.

PETA claims the elephants will be moved to White Oak Conservation in north Florida.

When asked about the report, Feld issued a statement: "The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Center for Elephant Conservation is still operating, and elephants are being cared for there."

