Treatment of former circus elephants questioned

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey elephants at their new home at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County. (Photo: Falzon, Kristin)

Feld Entertainment, who ended its Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus this year, had said it was no longer going to use its elephants for entertainment, but a permit application shows it loaned at least two of its animals to a zoo, according to an application.

WWSB reports the business revealed the loans to the San Antonio Zoo when it filed to renew a permit for captive breeding and interstate sale of Asian elephants.

Feld also reported two calves died from a herpes virus.

PETA claims the elephants will be moved to White Oak Conservation in north Florida.

When asked about the report, Feld issued a statement: "The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Center for Elephant Conservation is still operating, and elephants are being cared for there."

For more, read the WWSB report.

