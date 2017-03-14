Twitter account created for the missing Ocala cobra

(Photo: @OcalaCobra screenshot)

OCALA, Fla. -- By now you have probably heard the news that there is a cobra on the loose in Ocala.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are urging nearby residents to take precautions and to be on the lookout for the 24-inch snake missing since 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Instead of being fearful of the situation, one person decided to get creative.

A new Twitter account was created in the likeness of the cobra. But, with a playful spin.

The creator donned a spectacle and mustache on the avatar and has been updating the account from the stance of the cobra ever since.

Some of the more recent tweets include:

Hellooooo ladies. Thanks for not thinking I'm icky. All the snake love heading your way. — Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 15, 2017

Have you mentioned me on the news? Let me know! — Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 14, 2017

For everyone wondering, I was named a monocle snake because I was first stumbled upon during a game of travel monopoly. pic.twitter.com/o5nPDnarPc — Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 14, 2017

Liberal or Conservative, I think the one thing you can all agree on is that you're glad I'm not a Spitting Cobra. #keepitclassy — Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 14, 2017

For more on the fun twist on the missing cobra, check out the Twitter account and tell us what you think on our Facebook page.

