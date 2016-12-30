WTSP
Close

Vervet monkey likes life in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Monkey tranquilized but escapes again

Associated Press , WTSP 8:40 PM. EST December 30, 2016

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A monkey that moved into Fort Lauderdale just after Christmas is quickly becoming a neighborhood star.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports  that residents of the city's Rio Vista neighborhood have named the animal "Tarzan," and are riding around in golf carts trying to get a glimpse of him.

Tarzan is likely from a colony of about 40 African vervet monkeys who are thought to have been released from a 1950s tourist attraction, but who now live in a dense patch of mangroves near Port Everglades.

Missy Williams, a Ph.D. student at Florida Atlantic University who is studying the colony, says Tarzan is likely out searching for a new social group.

She expects him to return to the Port Everglades area after realizing there aren't any other monkeys around.

WTSP

Search continues for new mystery monkey in Pinellas

WTSP

Ybor melee leads to car crash into 'Bad Monkey' bar

WTSP

Dogs, monkeys, cats: 2,000-year-old pet cemetery uncovered in Egypt

WTSP

FDA issues recall for monkey bread and cookies

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories