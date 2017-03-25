Video: Tahoe family's close encounter with bear

Joe Ficeto's video (Photo: Joe Ficeto)

Snow is still on the ground in Lake Tahoe, but some bears are already awake after hibernating.

One Lake Tahoe resident caught a close-up video of a bear on his back porch.

"It was a once in a lifetime experience," said Joe Ficeto from the South Lake Tahoe area.

Ficeto said he was home from work because his kids were sick when he caught the video.

He took to social media to post the video to share it with the "I Love Lake Tahoe" Facebook group.

The family watched the bear as he made his way around the deck and remained calm so he wouldn't scare his children. Ficeto admits he got a little nervous when the bear put his paw to the glass and the dog started barking at the bear, which seemed to startle it.

While it's not uncommon to see bears around the area at this time of year, wildlife experts suggest taking precautions to not attract bears into residential neighborhoods. They are asking residents to use the 'Bear Aware' strategy.

© 2017 WTSP-TV