Villagers give thirsty cobra drink of water

For thousands of years, snakes have been portrayed as the slithery, slimy embodiment of evil. But they’re not all bad.

One cobra in a drought-stricken village in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka emerged from hiding and slithered into town in search of water.

Some friendly villagers banded together to help the 12-foot long snake get a drink. It was a team effort, but they were eventually able to help him out, and caught the encounter on video.

Just another sign that when times are tough, we’re all in this together -- human and snake alike. Even if a thirsty cobra could kill a person with a single venomous strike.

