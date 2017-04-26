VOTE NOW: Top 10 names for April's baby giraffe revealed

he results are in!
Round one of voting on what to name April the giraffe's calf is complete.
Drumroll please...
The top 10 names in alphabetical order are:
1. "Alyssa's Choice"
2. Apollo
3. Geoffrey
4. Gio
5. Harpur
6. Noah
7. Ollie
8. Patch
9. Patches
10. Unity
Animal Adventure Park announced the names Tuesday evening.
The second and final round of voting has already started. You can help pick the name by voting HERE.
Animal Adventure Park says it hopes to have a name for the baby giraffe by May 1.
