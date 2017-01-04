WATCH: An octopus makes its way across Fort Desoto Beach

This little guy was discovered creeping its way across Fort DeSoto Beach. (Photo: Friends of Fort DeSoto Beach)

PINELLAS COUNTY -- The Florida beaches are well known for beautiful shells and interesting sea creatures.

One preservationist group located at Fort DeSoto Park shared videos of a small octopus creeping its way across the beach. The Friends of Fort De Soto Park's Facebook post used these videos to not only capture the intrigue of the octopus but to remind visitors to respect their habitat.

Many sea creatures, including hermit crabs, mollusks, and sea stars wash up on shore on occasion. As the water temperatures get cooler, many of the creatures look to shells and other warm places to hide.

Visitors sometimes may not be aware and accidentally take the creatures home. The group is sending a reminder to visitors of the beach to make sure nothing is living inside of their keepsake.

