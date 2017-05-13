WATCH: Kayaker outruns quick alligator

A kayaker outruns a gator in Spanish Fort, Ala. WKRG photo

SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- Alligators are a part of life on the Gulf Coast. But few have such close encounters as a kayaker caught on camera in Spanish Fort. Incredible video shot by Shannon Collins shows a kayaker who appears to be paddling for his life, or at least his safety, according to WKRG.

The video, shot along the causeway shows the unknown paddler, with a large gator trailing right behind, appearing to make b-line straight towards the boater. You can hear a woman in the video say “get out of the water dude.” The video with the description “when you really really really don’t want to tip over your kayak…” has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook.

So who won the race? Collins commented on her post saying “that gator followed him until he docked, then stayed there by him until he loaded his kayak in his truck and left. He got a little too close to her babies we think and she wasn’t letting him out of her sight. That gator was serious.”

