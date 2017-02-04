WATCH: Manatee does a double 360 turn under canoe in St. Pete

Manatee flips around near canoe. (Photo: Michael at See Through Canoe)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It doesn't get much better than seeing a manatee in the water, up close and personal.

For the person canoeing in St. Petersburg as three manatees approached, it did. Three curious manatees approached the See Through Canoe on Friday, sticking around for at least 20 minutes to investigate.

The person in the canoe got an even better show when one of the manatees started to spin around in the water, performing at least two complete 360 degree turns, one after the other.

It looks like the manatees were not just being nosey, they wanted to show off a little as well!

For more information on how you can get a more up close and personal view of the water, check out the website.

(© 2017 WTSP)