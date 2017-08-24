WTSP
Close

WATCH OUT! Gator discovered in Sarasota sewer system

Samantha Mitchell, WTSP 3:06 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Gators are not uncommon to Florida. 

They can be a little more surprising up close and personal when they're swimming in a nearby sewer, however.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a unique kind of call Wednesday.

The Patrol Bureau along with Animal Services and Agricultural Unit worked together to wrangle a gator that worked its way into a nearby sewer system.


The unit along with deputies safely relocated the gator to a nearby creek. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Land O' Lakes family finds gator in yard

WTSP

Report: Neighbors may have contributed to July gator attack

WTSP

Alligator kills dog in St. Petersburg

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories