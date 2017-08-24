WATCH OUT! Gator discovered in Sarasota sewer system

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Gators are not uncommon to Florida.
They can be a little more surprising up close and personal when they're swimming in a nearby sewer, however.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a unique kind of call Wednesday.
The Patrol Bureau along with Animal Services and Agricultural Unit worked together to wrangle a gator that worked its way into a nearby sewer system.
The unit along with deputies safely relocated the gator to a nearby creek.
