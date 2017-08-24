WATCH OUT! Gator discovered in Sarasota sewer system

(Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Gators are not uncommon to Florida.

They can be a little more surprising up close and personal when they're swimming in a nearby sewer, however.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a unique kind of call Wednesday.

The Patrol Bureau along with Animal Services and Agricultural Unit worked together to wrangle a gator that worked its way into a nearby sewer system.





The unit along with deputies safely relocated the gator to a nearby creek.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV