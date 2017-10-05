Welcome, Winifred! White rhino born at Busch Gardens

Winifred was born this week at Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has a new baby, but it's not a tiny bundle of joy.

Winifred, a 140-pound white rhino was born this week at the theme park to Kisiri, a 20-year-old rhino.

Winifred will grow quickly, gaining as much as four pounds a day, said Peter Black, a senior veterinarian at the park.

White rhinos are endangered in the wild because of poaching, mostly for their horns.

