Who's going to win Super Bowl LII? Ask the animals

(Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

Professional oddsmakers use all sorts of statistics to make their predictions on who will win at the Super Bowl.

But who has time for all that math? All we want is someone to tell us who's gonna win?

Fortunately, we know of a group of prognosticators who are unafraid to tell us who they're picking.

Animals.

Here's a rundown of who the animals are picking in the Super Bowl:

Manatees: It was a split vote at Mote Marine Laboratory with the two manatee football forecasters: Buffet chose the Eagles and Hugh chose the Patriots. Buffet, however, has picked the winning team for eight of the past 10 Super Bowls, and Hugh only six, so make of that what you will.

Rescued Dolphin, Nick Predicts Winner of Super Bowl LII LIVE: Nick’s Pick! Who will rescued dolphin, Nicholas predict to win Super Bowl LII? New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles? Let’s find out! 🏈🐬 #NicksPick Posted by Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Monday, January 29, 2018

Dolphins: Nick at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is going with the Patriots.

Giraffes; April the giraffe picked the Patriots.

Hippos: Fiona the hippo at Cincinnati Zoo has picked the Eagles.

Elephants: Ozzie the elephant in Myrtle Beach is also rooting for the Eagles.

