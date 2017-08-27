Wildlife group rescues deer stranded in country club pond

SARASOTA COUNTY -- Wildlife rescuers helped save a deer after it got stranded in a pond near a country club.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted the video to their Facebook page showing the rescue.

Deputies say they were called to the Laurel Oak Country Club Sunday morning for reports of two deer stuck in a pond. They say one deer didn't survive but the other one was trying really hard to stay afloat. The sheriff's office called the wildlife rescuers and they were able to save a full-grown male deer.

