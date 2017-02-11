Wildlife officer, cuddly canine going viral

Photos of Kenobi giving a lick to Officer Levi Knach are getting all kinds of love. Indiana Department of Natural Resouces

Staff photos are usually boring, but a pic of an Indiana wildlife officer and his canine companion are getting popular on the internet.

Photos of Kenobi giving a lick to Officer Levi Knach are getting all kinds of love.

Here's what the agency had to say:

Say hello to District 2 Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner Kenobi. Levi is a dynamic law enforcement officer who brings a sense of calm to chaos with his presence. Levi and Kenobi make a great team and enforce the law with a vengeance. Both of them are entertaining and loaded with knowledge and experience. If you get a chance, book these two for a Public Appearance at your local event.....they are both AWESOME!

