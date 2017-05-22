'Art of Brick' Lego exhibition comes to Tampa on June 23

Nathan Sawaya attends the preview of the exhibition 'Nathan Sawaya: The Art Of The Brick' at Kulturcompagnie on May 11, 2016, in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - A famous Lego art exhibition is coming to downtown Tampa this summer.

“The Art of the Brick” debuts on June 23 at 802 East Whiting St. The exhibition features 100 pieces of art made of Lego bricks.

“A goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity,” said award-winning Lego artist Nathan Sawaya in a news release.

The collection features original sculptures, as well as re-imagined versions of iconic art masterpieces, made entirely from Lego bricks. Examples include Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night and Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

Visitors will also be able to see a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton, come face-to-face with a giant skull and construct their own creations in a hands-on build space.

“The Art of Brick” is a touring exhibition that has visited more than 80 cities worldwide since its debut in 2007, according to its website. It is the first time it has visited Tampa.

The Vinik Family Foundation announced Monday it is the sponsor of bringing the exhibition to Tampa. Jeff Vinik is the owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Nathan’s inspiring story and unique perspective of art is what makes this exhibit a ‘can't miss’ for all ages this summer,” said Jeff Vinik and his wife Penny in the news release. “Our hope is that everyone in our community will be able to experience this incredible exhibition up-close.”

Last Summer, the Vinik's foundation brought “The Beach Tampa” to Amalie Arena.

The Lego exhibition runs through Sept. 4, and is free to the public. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

