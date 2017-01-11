Baby cheetahs just want to have fun

For now, the cheetahs are called Yellow and Purple. (Photo: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Global © 2017)

A pair of cheetah cubs are being prepared to be ambassadors for their species at the San Diego Zoo, officials say.

Before that, however, they're just out to have some fun.

Zoo officials released video of the 56-day-old cub sisters romping in the zoo's nursery Wednesday. To prepare the room for the two, officials had to "kittenproof" the room, much the way human parents have to make rooms safe for toddlers. Electrical sockets were blocked, electric cords were taken away and sharp corners were covered with blankets.

For now, the cubs are known as Purple and Yellow.





The cubs are 56 days old. (Photo: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Global © 2017)

Zoo officials say a recent survey showed cheetah numbers in the wild are worse than previously feared. A study last month showed there are only 7,100 of the big cats in the wild.

