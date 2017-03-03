Boy's hair cut becomes lesson in acceptance

Credit: Lydia Stith Rosebush/Facebook

A young boy's request to get his hair like his friend has become another lesson in acceptance.

Jax Rosenbush, who is white, wanted to look his friend Reddy, who is black, so he asked for a similar haircut.

"He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart," his mother Lydia Stith Rosenbush posted on Facebook.

"If this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair," she said.

