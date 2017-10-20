Burger King sends anti-bullying message with beat-up burger

When a fast-food chain tries to take a unique approach to making a point about a public issue such as bullying, the result can be controversial.

In this case, the chain is Burger King, which compares bullying to a pummeled hamburger.

The idea was to create a video showing reactions of customers to being given a smashed-up hamburger and compare it to what happens when they witness an innocent teen being bullied in the restaurant.

In the video posted on YouTube, customers protest when they are given a hamburger that a restaurant worker has smooshed. But few come to the aid of a boy who's being pushed and teased.

Burger King says the customers are real, but the bullies and victim were portrayed by actors.

Burger King didn't release details about what its anti-bullying campaign will entail or how the video will be used to spread its message.

Bullying remains an issue all the way up to the White House. First Lady Melania Trump has been campaigning against cyberbullying even as the president has been accused of it for his name calling on Twitter.

Burger King says it wants its position to be clear.

"The Burger King brand is known for putting the crown on everyone’s head and allowing people to have it their way. Bullying is the exact opposite of that," the company said.

In the Burger King video, the chain says 95% of the real-life customers reported that their burgers had been destroyed while only 12% spoke up when the teen was bullied.

