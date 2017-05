Officer Drew Trotta saves a cat from a storm drain (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

Sometimes, police officers have to go underground to catch the bad guys.

This time, one went underground to catch a kitten.

Officer Drew Trotta saves a cat from a storm drain (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

On Tuesday night, Tampa police officer Drew Trotta got his hands dirty and got down into a storm drain at 15th Street and Fowler Avenue to rescue a kitten who was stuck.\

Officer Drew Trotta saves a cat from a storm drain (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

We're happy to report both kitty and police officer are safe.

Officer Drew Trotta saves a cat from a storm drain (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

© 2017 WTSP-TV