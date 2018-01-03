Celebrity chef Robert Irvine offers advice on how to live a healthier life

(Photo: Chef Robert Irvine)

LARGO, Fla. - Getting healthy tops the list of many people's New Year’s resolutions each year.

This year is no different, but making the resolution is the easy part.

Not having enough time is one of the top reasons professionals hear as to why people stop working out.

Jerrod Gauthier, a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym in Largo, says if you’re working out properly, 30 minutes to one hour, four to five times per week is all you need. That’s only 2-4 percent of a day.

Not sure where to start with that workout? A personal trainer can help you get on the right track.

“It’s going to keep you from getting injuries it’s going to show you how to do things correctly and most importantly get your results,” Gauthier said

Celebrity chef and fitness authority Robert Irvine said living a healthier life is not just about working out. You must also get enough sleep and eat healthy.

“If you don’t get enough sleep you don’t perform your best. If you don’t eat, you’re hungry, you’re distracted, and if you don’t exercise you gain weight quickly. So it’s a mix of all three, it’s like a trifecta," Irvine said. "If you don’t do one, something else suffers.”

Irvine recommends planning out meals for the week on Sunday, and meal prepping in advance, that way it doesn't take long during the week to make a healthy meal.

Irvine will be doing a cooking demonstration at the Gold’s Gym in Largo on Saturday. There will also be fitness demos and nutritionist on hand to help get your New Year off to a good start.

