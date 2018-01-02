Chip and Joanna Gaines are having another baby!

It's official.
Chip and Joanna Gaines are pregnant.
The Fixer Upper couple announced on Twitter Tuesday they are expecting their fifth child.
Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018
Earlier Tuesday evening, Chip posted the following video hinting the couple had "BIG news" that would be announced on Tuesday's episode of Fixer Upper.
Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018
The tweet was followed with a post on Chip's Instagram page, where you can see Joanna's adorable baby bump.
The couple gained widespread support on Twitter after the announcement, including from Fixer Upper's network, HGTV.
Congrats @joannagaines & @chipgaines! We can't wait to meet #BabyGaines. #FixerUpper #GrowingUpGaines pic.twitter.com/omV7HJqjwe— HGTV (@hgtv) January 3, 2018
We're just as surprised as you...but looking back there have been clues➡️ https://t.co/vfHGy4CzrC #FixerUpper #BabyGaines #GrowingUpGaines 👶🍼 pic.twitter.com/snMgsGmIsh— HGTV (@hgtv) January 3, 2018
Congrats guys! https://t.co/oi6veVHRAZ— Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) January 3, 2018
Congratulations to the happy couple on their fifth child!
