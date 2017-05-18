Classes teach millennials how to be adults

The Adulting School says it can help get your millennial up to speed on basic life skills. Thinkstock photo (Photo: DGLimages, SOL STOCK LTD)

Being an adult can be tough, but a new school aimed at teaching basic life lessons to millennials is helping them prepare them for the real world.

They include everything from how not to ruin your clothes in the dryer to dealing with your mail.

The Adulting School, based in Maine, offers online courses in adult skills that may have not been covered in school.

The founders are two women: One who is a psychotherapist and another, who has over a decade of experience in public education.

According to the school's website, it’s a $19.99 per month subscription fee.

The Adulting School focuses on six topics.

• Money

• Work

• Building relationships

• Community

• Health and wellness

• Do it yourself

The website also offers a free “Adulting IQ” test, so people can determine how much they need to learn.

Some of the “yes” and “no” questions include:

• I can hang a picture on my wall

• I can patch a hole in a wall

• I know how to put in a spare tire

• I know how to build a positive credit history

• I understand the important details of credit, debit card and loan offers

• I rock basic budgeting

Are you an adult? Click here to take adulting quiz

If you get a failing grade you’ll receive a message saying, “Sorry to break it to you — your parents are tired of your daily calls for help.”

10News WTSP reporter Shannon Valladolid speaks with a local professor at the University of Tampa regarding how they teach students to prepare for life after college.

