Community's response overwhelms boy's $100 goal

Angel Sanchez wanted to raise $100 for his grandfather, but the plea struck a chord with the community. His lemonade stand has now raised several thousand dollars. GoFundMe photo

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It all started with a trip to the hardware store.

“I just looked around and had no idea how to build things,” explained Chasity Sanchez. “So I just bought a hammer and a box of nails and a saw. And the saw wasn't even for wood, it was for metal.”

From those humble supplies sprang the little yellow lemonade stand that has rallied a community in response to a 9-year-old’s wish to raise $100 for his ailing grandfather. A GoFundMe account had been started before the lemonade stand was built and it raised $1,160. As of 6 p.m. Saturday that account totaled $6,600. With the GoFundMe account and money from the lemonade stand the total reached was $21,766 Saturday afternoon.

Sanchez and her son Angel welcomed and thanked the community in person Saturday, as the youngster’s beverage business relocated from his modest neighborhood to the bustling parking lot of The Game II.

“If you build it they will come,” Sanchez said, marveling at the magic her son’s Peanuts comics replica has materialized. “The response from the community, I can't believe this, I really can't believe it. It doesn't feel real, but I'm so humbled,” Sanchez said, watching as cars lined up, drive-through style.

Individual residents by the hundreds, dozens of local businesses and even city employees have joined a lemonade brigade of sorts in benefiting the youngster’s cause and initiative.

Angel’s grandfather, Richard Sanchez, 52, of Albuquerque was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in December.

“I would have never dreamed it would have turned into something like this. Honestly I thought we'd be making a money order for about a hundred bucks.

I really have been speechless,” Sanchez said, looking away briefly in an attempt to manage her emotion.

Marci Dickerson, speaking on behalf of The Game II and other local involved businesses, noted that the community's response was not just about Angel’s cause being noble.

“What really motivated us to get involved was that here was a nine year old who instead of feeling sorry for himself and his family, chose to act and in the best way that he could,” Dickerson explained. “He's giving up his time and his spring break and playing with friends and doing what 9 year olds do.”

Still, notes Angel’s mom, “he's really tired but wants to keep going.” Sanchez explained that Angel has appeared on television, been interviewed on radio news outlets and made appearances across the region.

Las Cruces Sun-News